3 Romantic Songs by Kenny Rogers That Make Me Believe in True Love

For decades, Kenny Rogers released hit after hit at country radio. Among Rogers’ many hits are these three songs, so romantic that they could make anyone believe in true love.

“Through The Years”

“Through The Years“, out in 1982 on his Share Your Love album, is about celebrating enduring love. Written by Steve Dorff and Marty Panzer, “Through The Years” became a country and pop hit for Rogers.

The sweet song says, “Through the years, you’ve never let me down / You turned my life around, the sweetest days I’ve found / I’ve found with you / Through the years / I’ve never been afraid, I’ve loved the life we’ve made / And I’m so glad I’ve stayed right here with you / Through the years.”

One of his biggest hits, the song was first pitched to several other artists. It’s Lionel Richie, the producer of Share Your Love, who convinced Rogers to record the song.

“Kenny was actually the third or fourth person that was approached with that song,” Dorff tells Songfacts. “Barry Manilow and Mac Davis passed on it. Glen Campbell passed on it. Those were the notable ones. Lionel Richie had heard the song and loved it and played it for his people and that’s how it happened.”

“The Vows Go Unbroken (Always True To You)”

“The Vows Go Unbroken (Always True To You)” isn’t one of Rogers’ more popular songs, but it is among his most romantic. Written by Gary Burr and Eric Kaz, “The Vows Go Unbroken (Always True To You)”, out in 1989, is on his Something Inside So Strong album.

The song says, “And tonight when we kissed / You still took my breath away / It goes without saying / But I’ll say it anyway / The vows go unbroken and you still know I do / Love, keep, and honour, always true to you.“

“The Vows Go Unbroken (Always True To You” peaked at No. 8. It would be Rogers’ final song in the Top 10 for a decade. In 1999, Rogers had a No. 1 single, with “Buy Me A Rose”.

“You Decorated My Life”

In 1979, Rogers released “You Decorated My Life“. On his Kenny album, “You Decorated My Life” became a major crossover hit for Rogers.

“You Decorated My Life” is written by Debbie Hupp and Bob Morrison. The love song says, “And you decorated my life / Created a world / Where dreams are a part / And you decorated my life / By painting your love all over my heart / You decorated my life.”

Hupp and Morrison won a Grammy for Best Country Song, for “You Decorated My Life”.