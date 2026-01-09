Check Out Icicle Works Frontman Ian McNabb’s Dramatic New Version of R.E.M.’s “So. Central Rain,” Featuring Peter Buck

R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck is featured on a new version of his band’s 1984 alternative-rock gem “So. Central Rain” by former Icicle Works frontman Ian McNabb.

The dramatic cover is slower and more atmospheric than R.E.M.’s jangly original. McNabb’s version features prominent piano, as well as some chiming guitar-riffing from Buck. A companion, AI-generated music video for the track has debuted on YouTube.

McNabb previously collaborated with Buck in 2018 on a song called “Aquamarine.”

McNabb’s rendition of “So. Central Rain” will appear on his upcoming solo album, 65, which is due out in April. The album can be pre-ordered now at IanMcNabb.com. It will be available on CD, as a 180-gram vinyl LP, and via high-quality digital formats. All of the physical copies will be signed by Ian.

McNabb posted a note about his new collaboration on his official Facebook page.

“42 years ago I met R.E.M. in Los Angeles,” he wrote. “Peter Buck and I hit it off and have remained good friends. We wrote a song together in 2018 called ‘Aquamarine.’ Everyone seemed to like it. When we were working on my new LP 65 I wanted to include a cover song and immediately thought of ‘So. Central Rain’ – one of my favourite R.E.M. tunes.”

McNabb continued, “Ciaron Bell (my producer) and I worked it up—and I asked Peter if he fancied playing on it. He loved it—and in a couple of days we had this. Thanks to Peter for making it sparkle in the way only he can. We hope you like it!”

Buck also shared a message about the collaboration on R.E.M.’s official website and social media pages.

“In the year just passed, I recorded some guitars on a version of ‘So. Central Rain’ by my friend Ian McNabb,” he wrote. “You might remember him from the Icicle Works. It’s a cool version. Hope this helps start the new year off well!”

More About “So. Central Rain”

“So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)” originally appeared on R.E.M.’s second full-length album, Reckoning, which was released in April 1984. The track was the album’s lead single, and was a minor chart success. It peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100.

More About Ian McNabb

McNabb co-founded The Icicle Works in his hometown of Liverpool, U.K., in 1980. The band’s enjoyed its biggest success with “Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)” the first single released from its self-titled 1982 debut album.

The Icicle Works broke up in 1990, and re-formed in 2006. McNabb also has been a prolific solo artist, releasing 20 albums to date.

More Recent Peter Buck News

In December 2025, Buck wrapped up a tour with his new supergroup Drink the Sea. The band also features former Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin, ex-Queens of the Stone Age multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes, and veteran British singer/songwriter Duke Garwood. Drink the Sea released two debut albums, Drink the Sea I and Drink the Sea II, on September 19 and October 3, respectively.

The band is now set to launch a 2026 U.S. tour. The trek kicks off on January 30 in Seattle and winds down on February 21 in Boston. Drink the Sea also will perform at the Lollapalooza Chile festival on March 13 in Santiago, Chile.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)