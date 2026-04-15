3 Indie Rock Songs That Will Make You Feel Like You’re in a 2000s Romantic Comedy

There really is something to be said for a good movie soundtrack. Especially when it comes to a rom-com, the music behind the story can really make or break the vibes of the film overall. Here are three indie rock songs that I think would be perfect for a 2000s rom-com specifically.

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“There She Goes” by The La’s

When I think of indie rock bangers, I immediately think of “There She Goes” by The La’s. There’s just something about the music in this song that’s whimsically contagious. However, lyrically, people have come up with some pretty interesting theories for “There She Goes”. Apparently, some fans suspect that the song isn’t about a “she” at all. They think it’s about heroin.

For most, the suspicion lies in the following words: “There she goes/ There she goes again/ Racing through my brain/ And I just can’t contain/ This feelin’ that remains.”

In response to this hypothetical, the band’s bassist, John Power once replied, “I don’t know. Truth is, I don’t wanna know.” Nonetheless, if your mind’s not in drug land, it’s super easy to picture this one in just about any rom-com.

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

If you’ve ever watched How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days or She’s All That, you’ve definitely heard this song. It’s also possible you’ve heard Kelly Clarkson’s Kellyoke version of the classic. If not, you’ve gotta give it a listen—I didn’t think it was possible to love Clarkson’s voice more.

Aside from the fact that it’s been used in a number of romancey things (it was also used in Dawson’s Creek), this tune has become the quintessential falling-in-love song over the years.

Sixpence The Richer’s lead vocalist, Leigh Nash, told People in 2024 how she feels about the love surrounding the hit.

“I love it for the reason that it makes people so happy,” she says. “That’s a completely different generation, obviously, so it’s a connector. The song is obviously connected with a ton of people. So, who would be mad about that?”

“Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure

The title of this one automatically makes it an obvious rom-com contender. But there’s also this perfect, joyful feeling “Friday I’m In Love” exudes that just can’t be beat. This one is definitely an opening credits song.

Apparently, lead singer Robert Smith was actually a little paranoid when he helped write “Friday I’m In Love”. Smith thought it was so good that there was no way it had never been claimed.

“I mean, ‘Friday I’m in Love’ is not a work of genius, it was almost a calculated song,” he told NME, as reported by Rolling Stone. “It’s a really good chord progression, I couldn’t believe no one else had used it and I asked so many people at the time. I was getting drug paranoia anyway: ‘I must have stolen this from somewhere, I can’t possibly have come up with this.’”

“I asked everyone I knew – everyone. I’d phone people up and sing it and go, ‘Have you heard this before? What’s it called?’ They’d go, ‘No, no, I’ve never heard it.’

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