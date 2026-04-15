On This Day 6 Years Ago, We Said Goodbye to This Grammy-Nominated Pastor Who Performed With the Oak Ridge Boys

Gary McSpadden, a Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame singer-songwriter whose performing career included a stint with the Oak Ridge Boys, died on this day (April 15) in 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 77 years old.

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A Look at the Life and Career of Gary McSpadden

Born January 26, 1943, in Mangum, Oklahoma, Gary McSpadden’s upbringing in Lubbock, Texas, would shape his career as a gospel singer. Both his parents, Boyd and Helen McSpadden, were songwriters, and Boyd was also the pastor of Faith Temple in Lubbock. That’s where the young McSpadden got his start, singing solos before the entire congregation by age 10.

At age 18, he began performing with the Statesmen Quartet, filling in for lead singer Jake Hess while he was on medical leave. After five months, McSpadden had landed a gig with the Oak Ridge Quartet, who soon changed their name to the Oak Ridge Boys.

Throughout 1962 and 1963, McSpadden recorded three albums with the Oak Ridge Boys—He Whispers Sweet Peace to Me and With Sounds of Nashville in 1962, followed by Folk Minded Spirituals for Spiritual Minded Folk in 1963.

After Hess left the Statesmen, McSpadden joined him in his new group, the Imperials, who soon began singing backup for Elvis Presley. After recording a dozen albums with the group, he went on to perform with The Bill Gaither Trio in 1977, replacing Danny Gaither. When Bill and Gloria Gaither formed a second group called The Gaither Vocal Band, McSpadden was among its first members.

[RELATED: The Gaithers: A Strong Team In Gospel Music]

Gary McSpadden also enjoyed a prolific solo career, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1965. He continued performing The Gaither Vocal Band until 1988, when he decided to shift his focus to his solo work.

McSpadden’s songwriting projects included “Jesus Lord To Me,” “Hallelujah Praise The Lamb” and “No Other Name But Jesus.” He also had a fairly successful career in television, producing the gospel series Jubilee and spending six months hosting The PTL Club after Jim Bakker resigned.

In 2010, Gary McSpadden and his wife, Carol, began the Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson, Missouri, where they served as pastors.

McSpadden died on April 15, 2020, at the Cancer Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving behind his wife of 57 years, two children, and five grandchildren.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GMA