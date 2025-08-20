3 Jam Bands That Just Make Me Feel Good

While every genre of music is great at making people happy, there are certain genres that are just a bit better at it than others. Some styles are just a bit brighter, happier, and more interested in putting a smile on your face than really anything else. One example of that—perhaps the best example of that—is jam band music. The string-based style is all about having a romp of a good time.

Below, we wanted to provide three jam bands that are excellent at making their audiences feel joyful. Three groups that can get you to dance, get you to sing, get you to want to pick up your air guitar, your air violin, or air drum kit, and just go for it! Indeed, these are three jam bands whose music makes their fans feel extra good.

Phish

Led by guitarist Trey Anastasio, Phish is one of those bands that can do anything. They’ve backed up rappers like Jay-Z and headlined festivals. They’ve toured the world, and they’ve written songs that sing to your soul. From fan favorites like “Farmhouse” to more mellow songs like “Wading in the Velvet Sea”, Phish is versatile. Truly, in their heyday, they seemed as if they could play their instruments upside down on their heads if they wanted to. That just makes them all the more memorable.

Dave Matthews Band

What started decades ago in Charlottesville, Virginia, has grown to become one of the most successful touring bands of all time. Not to mention one of the most successful recording groups of all time. Sporting a unique lineup that originally included a violin and a saxophone, Dave Matthews Band has never been what you’d call orthodox. But with their magnetic frontman, penchant for improvising live, and oddball excellence, DMB has been wowing fans since they began releasing albums in the early 1990s. Today, the group, led by Matthews, is still going strong and will likely be at a venue near you.

Grateful Dead

The grandpappy of them all. Indeed, where would groups like Phish or Dave Matthews Band be without the seminal, groundbreaking Bay Area-born group known as The Grateful Dead? Led by Jerry Garcia, The Dead were known for writing songs that made their fans’ brains turn into personalized psychedelic trips. The Dead’s music was as much a lifestyle as it was fodder for a record collection. With long songs, mind-melting musicianship, and an aura of invincibility, the group has inspired millions to date—maybe even billions.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images