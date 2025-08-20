Sammy Hagar Believes David Lee Roth’s Story That Eddie Van Halen Visited Him in a Dream

When sitting down to write a song, most artists draw inspiration from their lives or even the world around them. Others tend to tap into those hidden emotions to create the perfect lyrics. But for Sammy Hagar, inspiration came in a different way when he suggested that Eddie Van Halen helped him write the song “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” While Hagar’s story circulated the internet, David Lee Roth appeared to poke fun at the story, claiming Van Halen also visited him. Yet, according to Hagar, Roth wasn’t making fun of him at all. Instead, the singer believed Roth.

Roth’s claims surrounding Van Halen started when he performed a concert in Hampton Beach. He told the crowd, “I don’t know what the odds are, but last night the ghost of Eddie Van Halen visited me at the f**king hotel room. I was watching the weather report and he came in and he was laughing. His f**king ghost was laughing.”

While having a ghost suddenly appear laughing might startle some, Roth decided to continue the conversation. “I said, ‘What did you do now?’ He said, ‘Dave, Dave…Dave, you know that song I gave Hagar?’ I said, ‘What now?’ He said, ‘It’s actually [Iron Butterfly’s 1968 hit] ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ backwards. Don’t f**king tell him.’”

Sammy Hagar Considers David Lee Roth’s Story An “Olive Branch”

Although sounding like a joke, Hagar didn’t take it that way. Completely believing the story, the singer lashed out at social media for spinning the claims into a joke. “I can’t believe social media is trying to make something out of this. This is the first compliment and reel Olivebranch moment dave and I have had in 100 years.”

Looking back at the story from Roth, Hagar added that there was no negativity from the singer. “Listen closely and you will see that this is not negative whatsoever. And I believe dave had the dream as well. Dave’s a good storyteller, but there’s some truth in between the showmanship”

With Hagar caring little what others think of his claims, he wanted nothing more than to shine a light on his late friend. “All good with me keep it up Dave these songs we both wrote with Eddie need to be carried on forever.”

