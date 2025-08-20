How to Watch Tonight’s 18th Academy of Country Music Honors (Spoiler, You Can’t—Yet)

Nashville is gearing up for a big night.

On Aug. 20, the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors will be held at The Pinnacle. It won’t be until Sept. 27, though, that fans at home will get a peak into the Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson-hosted ceremony. On that date, CMT Hot 20: ACM Honors Edition will air.

The three-hour special will be hosted by Pearce and Dickerson alongside CMT’s Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner. The show will include exclusive backstage conversations with honorees and performers, memorable moments from throughout the night, and exclusive performances.

“We are proud to partner with CMT to share the magic of ACM Honors with fans across the country,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said. “This collaboration allows us to take our community’s most heartfelt night beyond the walls of The Pinnacle and into living rooms nationwide, giving viewers an up-close look at the incredible artists, songwriters, and industry professionals whose passion and hard work shape the music we love. We can’t wait for fans everywhere to experience what makes ACM Honors so special.”

Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer & SVP, Production for CMT, agreed.

“Our special episode of CMT Hot 20: ACM Honors Edition will bring fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at one of Country’s most meaningful nights, celebrating the incredible talent and hard work that drives our industry both on and off stage,” she said. “It’s an honor to share these well-deserved awards and heartfelt performances with viewers coast-to-coast.”

What to Know About the 2025 ACM Honors

When fans do eventually get to see the show they’ll be in for a treat. Performers include Pearce and Dickerson along with Luke Bryan, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, and Amy Grant. Ashley McBryde, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Miko Marks, Victoria Shaw, Carter Faith, Ashley Gorley, K. Michelle, and Tucker Wetmore will also perform.

In addition to his performance, Wetmore will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion of ACM Honors.

“It means a lot to be part of a night that celebrates the unsung heroes of Country Music,” Wetmore said. “The players, the engineers, the venues, the people behind the scenes—they’re the heartbeat of this industry, and I’m honored to tip my hat to them.”

As for the evening’s honorees, it’s an extensive—and star-studded—list.

Twisters will take home the ACM Film Award. Eric Church and Ben Vaughn will each be honored with the ACM Icon Award. Cody Johnson has been named this year’s winner of the ACM Spirit Award.

The ACM International Award will go to Luke Combs, the ACM Lift Every Voice Award will be handed out to Rissi Palmer, and the ACM Lifting Lives Award will go to Jelly Roll.

Randy Travis has earned the ACM Milestone Award, Mac McAnally the ACM Poet’s Award, and Lori Badgett the ACM Service Award.

Additionally, Lainey Wilson, who was previously awarded the ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award, and Jessie Jo Dillion, who was previously awarded the ACM Songwriter of the Year Award, will be honored at the ceremony.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA