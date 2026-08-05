3 Songs From 1955 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The music of the 1950s evokes a deep sense of nostalgia. Throughout the decade, numerous songs were released that automatically bring a deep sense of happiness, including these three songs. All released in 1955, they still make me smile today, even after all these years.

“Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard

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By 1955, Little Richard had already released a dozen singles. But it wasn’t until he released “Tutti Frutti” that he had his first big hit, and with good reason. The uptempo, sing-along song is one that immediately resonated with fans of all ages. The success of the song could also be because it is on Here’s Little Richard, the singer’s debut album.

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Little Richard wrote “Tutti Frutti” with Dorothy LaBostrie. The slightly nonsensical chorus says in part, “Tutti frutti, oh rutti / Tutti frutti, oh rutti / Tutti frutti, oh rutti.”

“Tutti Frutti” is Little Richard’s first big hit, but he isn’t the only artist to record the song. Pat Boone, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles are just a few of the artists who put their own spin on this classic. One year later, Little Richard had his first No. 1 single with “Long Tall Sally”.

“Ain’t That A Shame” by Pat Boone

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Pat Boone’s first No. 1 single, “Ain’t That A Shame”, appears on his eponymous freshman album. The song was written by Fats Domino, who also recorded a version of “Ain’t That A Shame” in 1955 as well, along with Dave Bartholomew.

“Ain’t That A Shame” is actually a sad song, which says, “You made me cry / When you said goodbye / Ain’t that a shame / My tears fell like rain / Ain’t that a shame / You’re the one to blame.” But Boone’s arrangement and delivery of the song make it impossible not to smile while singing along to it.

Boone’s version of “Ain’t That A Shame” stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

“Only You And You Alone” by The Platters

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The Platters’ first big hit, “Only You And You Alone” appears on their eponymous first record. The song was written by Buck Ram, who was both the producer and manager of The Platters at the time.

A sweet love song, “Only You And You Alone” says, “Only you can make all this world seem right / Only you can make the darkness bright / Only you and you alone / Can thrill me like you do / And fill my heart with love for only you.“

Numerous artists later put their own spin on “Only You And You Alone”, including two country artists. In 1981, Reba McEntire covered this song for Heart To Heart, her fourth studio album. Also, in 1996, Travis Tritt released a single version of this song.

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