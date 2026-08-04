3 Forgotten Rock Hits Even 70s Kids Don’t Remember

Sometimes a song just doesn’t last. For whatever reason, it sits and remains in the decade in which it was released, trapped in time. While some tunes certainly do transcend generations, others simply don’t. But below, we wanted to go back in time and reexamine a few tunes that should get more attention. These are three tracks from back in the day that need to be revisited. Indeed, these are three forgotten rock hits even 70s kids don’t remember.

“Isis” by Bob Dylan from ‘Desire’ (1976)

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There are so many Bob Dylan songs that people know well. But the prolific artist has a slew of others that often slip through the cracks. For an example of this, check out “Isis” from Dylan’s 1976 LP, Desire. The song is about a wild goose chase. A stranger meets a stranger, and they agree to go hunting for treasure. What the journey is really about is up to the beholder. But still, for every “Blowin’ In The Wind” or “Like A Rolling Stone” from Dylan, there is a lesser-known track like this one to devour.

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“30 Days In The Hole” by Humble Pie from ‘Smokin” (1972)

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For years, guitarist Peter Frampton tried to break through with his rock bands. Humble Pie was one of them. Before the six-string player became a household name thanks to his 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, he was in the British-born group Humble Pie. The project, while not a giant like other British Invasion bands, released some great tunes in the 1970s, including the rollicking “30 Days In The Hole” in 1972. Clearly, the offering should be on more classic rock stations today.

“Gloria” by Patti Smith from ‘Horses’ (1975)

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In 1975, Patti Smith released her debut studio LP, Horses. The work marked a big step forward for the artist who was already known as an underground creative person in and around New York City at the time. But while the record is remembered fondly, some of the tracks need to be remembered all over again. At the top of the list is Smith’s rendition of “Gloria”, which was originally written by Van Morrison. The song simply gives you life every listen.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns