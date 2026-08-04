6 of the Best Rock Songs Turning 60 This Year

Diamonds might be forever, but we’d argue that classic rock has even more impressive staying power. In celebration of their 60th anniversary (or Diamond Jubilee), we revisit six of the most iconic rock songs from 1966 that are turning six decades old this year.

“Paint It, Black” by The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones released “Paint It, Black” as a single from Aftermath in the spring of 1966. Featuring Brian Jones on sitar and Charlie Watts on castanets, the classic rock song took on a sort of otherworldly, antiquated feel—almost as if it were coming from a fantasy world and not mid-60s England.

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“Hey Joe” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

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The Jimi Hendrix Experience released “Hey Joe” to critical acclaim in the winter of 1966. The iconic rock track became one of Hendrix’s best-known, peaking at No. 6 in the United Kingdom, where his star was quickly rising and capturing the attention of fellow rock ‘n’ rollers across the pond.

“I’m Only Sleeping” by The Beatles

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The Beatles released Revolver in 1966, signaling their shift toward psychedelia with experimental studio techniques and abstract imagery. “I’m Only Sleeping” might sound like an ode to laziness based on lyrics alone. But the innovative recording techniques they used—most notably, reversed guitar—were anything but unambitious.

“I Feel Free” by Cream

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“I Feel Free” was Cream’s second single in the U.K. and their first introduction to their American audience. Although it wouldn’t break into the Billboard Hot 100 in the latter country, the song has become one of the band’s most ubiquitous in the decades that followed. The 1966 single preceded “White Room” by two years.

“Wild Thing” by The Troggs

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The Troggs’ 1966 rock single “Wild Thing” is one of those tracks that have become so synonymous with classic rock that it’s reached standard status. “Wild Thing” topped the charts for two weeks in the U.S. and broke into the Top 5 worldwide.

“Boris The Spider” by The Who

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We’ll wrap this list of iconic rock songs from 1966 celebrating their Diamond Jubilee this year with the goofiest of the bunch: “Boris The Spider” by The Who. One listen will tell you that the band didn’t write this one to be the next generational anthem. Still, it’s loud, weird, and fun, and those are good enough reasons to make this list.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns