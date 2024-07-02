3 John Anderson Songs Every New Country Fan Should Hear

John Anderson may not have a laundry list of No. 1 singles or Grammy-winning albums but he is, without a doubt, a living legend. His voice is instantly recognizable, the songs he wrote are classics, and the songs he picked became timeless. Later this year, he’ll become one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Videos by American Songwriter

Anderson released his debut single “Swoop Down Sweet Jesus” in 1975. Five years later, he released his self-titled debut album. All told he has released 22 studio albums. The most recent, Years, dropped in 2020. Of the 68 singles Anderson released, 19 went on to become top 10 hits. Six of those went to No. 1.

However, numbers don’t speak to the greatness of Anderson’s output. His legacy and the emotions his songs stir mean more than any number of chart-toppers and industry trophies could With that being said, let’s look at three great songs from his legendary discography.

“Would You Catch a Falling Star”—John Anderson’s Ode to Waning Fame

Written by the legendary Bobby Braddock, John Anderson released “Would You Catch a Falling Star” as the second single from his 1981 album I Just Came Home to Count the Memories. It went to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The song tells the story of a country superstar whose fortune, fame, and luck have all but dried up. Once a globe-trotting megastar with a “silver plated bus,” the song’s protagonist now plays to half-empty crowds in small venues hoping to find somewhere to sleep after a show.

“Straight Tequila Night”—‘90s Country Greatness

Written by Debbie Hupp and Kent Robbins, Anderson released “Straight Tequila Night” as the second single from his 1992 album Seminole Wind. It went to No. 1 and kicked off a string of top 10 hits that would end with “Money in the Bank” going No. 1 in late 1992.

In the ‘90s, this song seemingly dominated country radio. It was rare that one could spend more than an hour tuned into a local country radio station without hearing this cautionary tune.

“Seminole Wind”—John Anderson’s Signature Song

Anderson wrote and released “Seminole Wind” as the fourth single and title track from his 1992 album. This song has it all—vivid imagery, storytelling, environmental awareness, a nod to the Indigenous inhabitants of the Everglades, and one of the catchiest melodies ever written. In the lyrics, Anderson decries the draining and destruction of the Everglades.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images