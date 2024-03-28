3 Lady Gaga Collaborations You Need to Revisit

We’d feel comfortable saying that Lady Gaga is one of the most versatile artists in today’s pop scene. The powerful vocalist flexes her wide range of musicality through her many memorable collaborations. From classic crooners to rock legends to fellow popstars, find three of Gaga’s best team-ups, below.

1. “The Lady is a Tramp” with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett were extremely close towards the end of the crooner’s life. They made albums and routinely performed together. Through her work with Bennett, Gaga proved that she could not only do the experimental, oft-strange pop star thing but also be classic in her own right.

This duo had many great duets to choose from, but we’re partial to “The Lady is a Tramp.” It’s playful, theatrical, and the perfect song for both Gaga and Bennett’s singular voices.

2. “Moth Into Flame” with Metallica

On the edgier side of the sonic spectrum, we have Gaga’s collaboration with Metallica on “Moth Into Flame.” The rock outfit and Gaga performed this song for the 59th Grammy Awards. While Gaga’s Little Monsters will know very well that her voice lends itself well to rock, (she was once in a Led Zeppelin cover band) we’re sure some viewers were surprised to hear Gaga go toe to toe with James Hetfield.

3. “Telephone” with Beyoncé

Of course, we couldn’t make a list of Beyoncé collaborations without including “Telephone.” At the time, Gaga and Beyoncé couldn’t have been on different ends of pop stardom. Beyoncé was a well-established force, while Gaga was still making her name. Nevertheless, the two seemed to work well together, delivering a late ’00s classic.

