Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney Recalls RHCP’s Flea and John Frusciante Refusing To Shake His Hand

Fusing both hard rock and funk metal, the Red Hot Chili Peppers carved their own place in the music industry with songs like “Californication”, “Can’t Stop”, and “Other Side”. Their time in the spotlight also brought them a great deal of fame as they sold over 120 million albums, won several Grammy Awards, and ended up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, apparently bandmembers Flea and John Frusciante aren’t fans of shaking hands according to Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

Like many, Carney was a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and what they accomplished throughout their decades in the music industry. So when the opportunity to meet some of the members presented itself, the drummer jumped at the chance. And that chance happened to come in Madrid, Spain. Noticing the pair having a conversation at a restaurant, Carney walked over to meet the performers and shake their hands. But to his astonishment, his handshake was not welcomed.

Recalling the entire incident of The Joe Rogan Experience, Carney said, “They were sitting there having the most nerdy conversation. Like, ‘If you augment the 7th…’ [We were] kind of like, ‘Whoa, they are just such nerds!'” hearing their conversation, Carney admitted, “I was like, I’m going to go say what’s up.”

Patrick Carney Lists The One Celebrity He Loved Meeting

Gaining the courage to walk over, Carney praised the band but found the interaction somewhat confusing. He continued, “I went over and I shook Flea’s hand, and then I went to go shake John Frusciante’s hand and he’s like, ‘I don’t do that.’ And then Flea was like, ‘Excuse me, I’m going to go wash my hands.’ And they’re like, ‘We’re germaphobes’.”

While understanding that some people have a fear of germs, Carney appeared confused by the stance of the performers given their past and their drug use. He even told Rogan, “Aren’t these guys legendary ex-h**oin addicts and ****?”

Having met numerous celebrities over the years, Carney considered meeting Noel Gallagher from Oasis a dream. He told NME, “He’s hilarious and super talented. We were referring to him as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

