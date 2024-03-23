Lady Gaga Announces Relaunch of Las Vegas Residency in 2024

Fans of jazz, piano, and/or Lady Gaga might just love this recent announcement from the “Rain On Me” singer. Lady Gaga has decided to relaunch her Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live/Park MGM this summer! The Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tour was wildly successful on its previous run, and the singer/songwriter is ready to give fans even more. The upcoming performances will feature jazzy covers of songs from artists like Cher and Frank Sintra, as well as original songs from Gaga.

The Lady Gaga 2024 Residency will kick off on Wednesday, June 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Park MGM. The final date for the eight-night residency is Saturday, July 6. Each performance will start at 8:00 pm.

Ready to get those seats? The presale event for this residency has already passed and tickets are now available for general sale. Ticketmaster seems to be the main platform to get tickets, but fans can also reserve their spot at the Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Tour on Stubhub.

This will be the second Vegas residency that Gaga has performed since the passing of her jazz-singer collaborator Tony Bennett.

“Tony would not want me to be sad on stage,” Gaga said during last fall’s residency. “There is an audience out there.”

Tickets are going to sell out soon for this residency, so get your tickets now!

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 27

Saturday, June 29

Sunday, June 30

Wednesday, July 3

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Photo by Rich Fury

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.