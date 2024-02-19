Lady Gaga Shares Glimpse Into New Album, and No, It’s Not Rock

Lady Gaga is setting the record straight about her new album, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her recording process on social media. She posted images of herself playing a guitar at a microphone as well as a video from a recording studio. This update comes after she hinted at a new project earlier this month.

She’s been including cryptic captions to her posts on Instagram lately, one with the caption “There’s a rat in the studio” and another simply with an alien emoji. She then shared a photo of herself with a guitar and included the caption, “No I’m not making a rock album.” Most recently, she shared a photo of herself singing at a piano, captioned with a black heart emoji.

These hints are getting fans excited for new music. Her last studio album was Chromatica from 2020, so Gaga’s Little Monsters are due for a new album soon. She has been posting hints that she’s been in the studio for a few weeks now, and fans are flocking to the comments.

“Be honest… is [this] Joanne pt 2,” one fan asked. Another joked that they were zooming in on the sheet music Lady Gaga had on her piano to see what she was working on. “Me getting crows feet trying to look at the sheets for a clue as to how lg7 sounds,” another fan wrote.

Fans See Beyoncé and Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl, Call for “Telephone” Part 2

After spotting Lady Gaga and Beyoncé (separately) at the Super Bowl, as well as the debut of Beyoncé’s Verizon commercial, fans are convinced there’s going to be a sequel to the popular hit “Telephone.” Bey and Gaga last collaborated in 2009 on the song, so what are fans seeing that could hint at another collab?

First, they noticed Beyoncé driving a big yellow taxi down a dusty road in her Verizon commercial, which she used to reveal Renaissance Act II. The taxi was allegedly reminiscent of the yellow and red truck she and Lady Gaga drove in the “Telephone” video, nicknamed P—y Wagon. It’s a bit of a stretch, as there aren’t many similarities between the two vehicles besides the color. However, fans are alleging that the rumors “are so powerful,” as one wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, fans noticed that Beyoncé announced her new music on February 11, which was the same day Lady Gaga was booked in jail in the video. Coincidence, or clever timing? To take things further, fans connected Beyoncé’s new song “Texas Hold ‘Em” to the first line of Gaga’s “Poker Face”—I wanna hold ’em like they do in Texas please. Coincidence, or are these amateur sleuths really onto something? Whatever the outcome, there’s no denying “Telephone Part 2” would be a huge hit.

Featured Image by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Lady Gaga/Instagram