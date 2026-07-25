3 Legendary Artists Who Performed Well Into Their 90s

It’s impressive when artists can perform into their 60s and even 70s. But then there are some artists who keep going until they are in their 90s, including these three hard-working performers.

Little Jimmy Dickens

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Little Jimmy Dickens was 94 years old when he passed away on January 2, 2015. Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948, a place he still performed until he passed away. He was the oldest living Grand Ole Opry member at the time of his death. Dickens’ last performance at the Grand Ole Opry took place on December 20, 2014.

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Of his longevity, Dickens said it was mostly due to kindness.

Tony Bennett

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Tony Bennett passed away on July 21, 2023, when he was 96 years old. Two years before Bennett’s death, he performed for the final time, as part of One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The show was taped at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and 5, 2021, as part of a 95th birthday celebration for Bennett,, whose birthday was on August 3.

It’s Bennett’s son, Danny Bennett, who later announced that his famous father would not perform again after his TV special, and that all future shows were being canceled.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett told Variety. ”This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this. … He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance — something as simple as that.”

Frankie Valli

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Frankie Valli got his start as part of The Four Seasons, but his career extended far beyond the iconic vocal group. In fact, it wasn’t until 2026, when he was 92 years old, that Valli announced that he was canceling all future appearances.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” Valli said. Still, even then, he left the door open for returning to performing in the future.

“I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon,” he added. “Thank you for all your good wishes.”

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