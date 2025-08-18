3 Legendary Rock Bands You Didn’t Know Never Had a No. 1 Song

Charts are important for any band or musician’s career success. However, making it to the tippy-top of Billboard isn’t everything. In fact, the following legendary rock bands became enormously popular staples in music history without ever having a No. 1 hit single on the Hot 100 chart. A couple of these acts being anywhere close to this list might surprise you!

Videos by American Songwriter

The Who

The Who was big in the 20th century and is still big today. They are best known for their whole albums, of course, considering they often put out concept albums that were best enjoyed as entire pieces of work. However, they enjoyed some hefty single hits back in the day, namely the enduring “Baba O’Riley” and “My Generation”. However, “My Generation” only peaked at No. 2 in the UK and No. 74 on the Hot 100 chart. “Baba O’Riley” didn’t make it to the Hot 100 chart at all. And the British band didn’t even score a No. 1 hit in their native UK, either.

Nirvana

I always thought that “Smells Like Teen Spirit” had hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 back in 1991. However, that wasn’t the case. In fact, none of this famous grunge band’s singles made it to the top of the mainstream chart. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. While they had several songs hit No. 1 on the Alternative charts, only one other single (“Come As You Are”) made it to the Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart.

The Cure

The Cure is up there as one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. They were enormously popular in the UK and still are today. And in the US, they’ve continued to grow in popularity. But even back in their heyday of the 1980s, The Cure never actually secured a No. 1 hit on the mainstream charts.

For a discography so full of hits, like “Boys Don’t Cry”, “Just Like Heaven”, and “Friday I’m In Love”, it’s wild to think that this gothic rock outfit never actually hit No. 1 with even one single. The highest they got was No. 5 in the UK with “Lullaby”, and No. 2 on the Hot 100 with “Lovesong”.

Photo by Raffaella Cavalieri/Redferns