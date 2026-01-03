3 Legendary Rock Songs You Forgot Had Amazing Guitar Solos

If there’s one reason why classic rock is beloved today, it likely has to do with the electric guitar. But to be even more specific, it probably has something to do with the electric lead guitar solo. Yes, those shredding, wailing, emotional, electrifying sounds—classic rock knows where its bread is buttered. You just can’t beat how cool a classic rock guitar solo sounds.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three classic rock songs that boast incredible lead guitar solos. But they might just be tracks you haven’t thought of in a while. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs you forgot had amazing guitar solos.

“Black Magic Woman” by Santana from ‘Abraxas’ (1970)

Originally written by Peter Green for his band Fleetwood Mac, this track was covered by Carlos Santana and released on his 1970 LP, Abraxas. For Santana, the song hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Why? Its mood is incredible, thanks, in part, to the lead guitar solo—a sliding, crying, melodic diary entry of a lead. You just can’t beat it. Carlos Santana was on another level with this one.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’ (1974)

This song opens with a guitar solo. It’s so good and so communicative that you almost think that there will be no vocals—that none are needed. But of course, this iconic song boasts the best of everything, from lyrics to acoustic guitar to organ to, yes, guitar leads. Let it wash over you like a red and orange sunset.

“Dirty Diana” by Michael Jackson from ‘Bad’ (1988)

Of course, Michael Jackson is known as The King Of Pop. But we’re planting our flag in the earth—we’re saying that this song isn’t a pop song. That “Dirty Diana” is, in fact, a classic rock track with some pop leanings. So, with that made clear, we can explore the dynamic and rugged lead guitar solo on the track, played by Steve Stevens. The gritty performance is like a punch to the face when you need it most.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock