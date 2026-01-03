4 Songs From 1973 That Inspired Every Singer-Songwriter Alive Today

The 1960s might have been the “golden age” of singer-songwriters and folk songs, but there were quite a few gems in the 1970s (namely 1973) that have inspired countless songwriters who have followed. Let’s look at just a few, shall we? Even if you’re not a songwriter, you’ve definitely experienced these gorgeous classics at least once.

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan really was the blueprint. “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” is incredibly spiritual, easy to cover, and in a way, on the minimalist side of songwriting. And yet, it’s such a catchy and meaningful tune, stripping down to the essentials. It’s no wonder that so many songwriters today love this song.

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” was recorded for the soundtrack of the film Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid, and it has taken on a life of its own far beyond a simple movie soundtrack. This classic folk rock song with gospel leanings peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel

There was no avoiding this one. Impeccable storytelling, excellent yet simple instrumentation, and a catchy chorus that even kids who weren’t alive in 1973 know quite well… Billy Joel set the mood for singer-songwriter tunes in the early 1970s with this gorgeous soft rock classic.

“Piano Man” was not only a No. 25 hit on the Hot 100 chart, but it was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” by Jim Croce

“Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” by Jim Croce is one of the late great folk singer-songwriter’s greatest works. And audiences at the time certainly got down with the boogie-woogie tune. “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” peaked at the top of the Hot 100 chart upon its release, and it remains Croce’s only No. 1 single before he passed away in September of that year. It was also the last of his singles to be released while he was alive. There’s a bittersweetness there, only overcome by the sheer musical quality of this folky classic.

“Candle In The Wind” by Elton John

This song was technically released in 1974 but was recorded in 1973, so I’ll go ahead and include it on our list of singer-songwriter classics. And, considering this gem was a somewhat rare instance of Elton John co-writing a tune with his principal songwriter, Bernie Taupin, I think it’s more than fitting to be listed among the other great tunes on this list. Most remember John performing this song as a tribute to his lost friend, Princess Diana.

