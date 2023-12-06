3 Live Shows Every Phish Fan Should See

When it comes to modern-day jam bands, Phish takes the cake. If you want to see a group that can turn a three-minute pop song into a 30-minute mind-melter, then this Vermont-born group fronted by Trey Anastasio is the one for you.

But while the group may not be touring extensively lately, thanks to the power of YouTube, fans can see a number of the skilled band’s live shows from their living room. So, with that in mind, we wanted to give you a leg up and highlight three must-see live shows from the band.

1. Hampton Coliseum (1997)

In 1997, Phish was in between albums. The band had just released its beloved album Billy Breathes in 1996, featuring the hit song “Free,” and in 1998 the group would put out The Story of the Ghost, which features the brilliant, “Wading in the Velvet Sea.” So, during this live show, which you can check out below, the group played for two-and-a-half hours, offering fans songs like “Halley’s Comet” and “Tweezer.”

2. Jones Beach Theater (2003)

Another lengthy live show, this three-hour (!) concert comes between albums. Phish released Round Room in 2002 and Undermind in 2004. But here in 2003, the group played songs like “Wolfman’s Brother” and the beloved “Fluffhead.” If you’ve got three hours to kill or just want some frantic, frenetic music on in the background, this show is what the good doctor ordered.

3. Raleigh (2018)

This show is even longer than the ones above, clocking in at three hours and sixteen minutes. The 2018 show, which you can see below, comes again between two albums, Big Boat in 2016 and Sigma Oasis in 2020. And during the extended performance, fans can hear songs like “Timber (Jerry the Mule)” and “Meatstick.”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images