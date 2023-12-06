What is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth? How Much Does the Music Star and TV Show Host Earn?

In 2002, American Idol took over televisions all around America. While countless people hoped to make their way into the music industry, the string of judges, week after week, helped narrow down the list until only a few remained. And one of those contestants was none other than Kelly Clarkson. Making history by winning American Idol, Clarkson proved herself as more than a one-hit wonder as she went on to sell over 25 million albums, win three Grammy Awards, and even host her own show. With a career spanning two decades and numerous accolades, many wonder exactly what is Clarkson’s net worth. Well, let’s take a look.

From Touring to ‘The Voice’

Starting with what made Clarkson famous, her voice, it appears that her time dominating the charts in music helped bring the star a lot of money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer, before taxes, earned a staggering $100 million in album sales. That whopping number also includes her salary on The Voice, but more about that down below.

With such a unique voice and her powerful presence on stage, Clarkson embarked on a string of tours that dated back to 2005 with The Breakaway Tour. The last time the singer toured the country was in 2019 for the Meaning of Life Tour. She does hold a residency called Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson. When adding up her total revenue from shows, it’s reported the icon brought in around $60 million in total. But keep in mind that touring comes with a great deal of expenses.

Moving on to television, Clarkson landed a chair on The Voice for season 14. She stayed with the show until season 21 and eventually returned for season 23. Breaking down her salary, the singer supposedly made $560,000 an episode. That comes up to around $14 million per season. Add up each season and that means she made over $120 million in total. While some might be speechless, in 2021, US Weekly reported that her salary for both The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show was just shy of $2 million with the singer hoping to renegotiate her salary.

Clarkson Breaks Into Hollywood

Besides her time on TV, Clarkson also broke into Hollywood thanks to films like The Star, Ugly Dolls, and Trolls World Tour. Although her salary on those projects is more speculation than fact, Trolls World Tour made nearly $50 million at the box office.

So when looking at her life in the spotlight and her achievements along the way, Celebrity Net Worth put Clarkson’s total worth at around $45 million. But that number is sure to climb as she continues to stay relevant and expand her career.

