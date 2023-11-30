Phish Announce 2024 Sphere Dates

Phish announced today that they’ll be taking over Las Vegas’ new Sphere venue for four dates in the Spring of 2024, setting off waves of excitement among fans eager to see how the immersive billion-dollar venue inspires the jam band, who promise “completely unique setlists and visuals” for each night of the residency.

The performances will take place on April 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2024 at the cutting-edge new venue, which boasts a “fully immersive visual environment.” It’s a perfect fit for the legendary jam act’s trippy, unpredictable live act – Phish has famously promised never to play the same show twice, and they’re sure to live up to that promise night after night at the exciting new venue.

Singer/guitarist Trey Anastasio announced via press release that “From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas […] We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

General onsale begins December 15 at 10 AM PT, but tickets are likely to be available sooner via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

This is a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Phish fans to enjoy the band’s live experience in a whole new way. Known for their enthusiastic (to put it lightly) fanbase, Phish constantly sells out their tours, and this residency at the new Sphere will be no different.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

