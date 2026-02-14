3 Luke Combs Songs That Prove He Is a Great Father (and a Stellar Musician)

Luke Combs loves being a country musician. But his favorite role is being a parent, along with his wife, Nicole Combs. These three songs are all written by Combs, and prove he is an excellent father.

“The Man He Sees In Me”

In 2024, Combs released Father & Sons. It’s an album of songs entirely about being a father to his two young sons, Tex and Beau. Included on the record is “The Man He Sees In Me“, a song Combs wrote with Josh Phillips.

“The Man He Sees In Me” says, “I hope he never finds out that I didn’t hang the moon / And I’ve never scared a monster out the closet in his room / One day between him leavin’ home and drivin’ on my knee / Maybe I’ll finally be the man he sees in me.”

“Even Though I’m Leaving”

Ironically, Combs released “Even Though I’m Leaving” in 2019, four years before he became a father. The song, on Combs’s sophomore What You See Is What You Get record, is written by Combs, along with Wyatt Durrette and Ray Fulcher.

Combs wasn’t a dad when he wrote “Even Though I’m Leaving”. Still, he was able to draw from personal experience.

“My parents always used to tuck me in at night. And make sure there wasn’t a bogeyman behind the curtains or whatever,” Combs tells The Boot. “We just started going down that road, and it kind of led to the ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ thing. We were like, ‘Okay, where do we take this song from here?’ And where it ended up going was just kind of the natural progression.”



“Even Though I’m Leaving” says, “Just ’cause I’m leaving / It don’t mean that I won’t be right by your side / When you need me / And you can’t see me in the middle of the night / Just close your eyes and say a prayer / It’s okay, I know you’re scared when I’m not here / But I’ll always be right there / Even though I’m leaving, I ain’t going nowhere.”

“My Old Man Was Right”

Also on Father & Sons is “My Old Man Was Right”. The poignant tune is written by Combs and Lori McKenna.

“My Old Man Was Right” says, “Now it’s his turn to watch me be the old man / With my baby boy lyin’ by my side / And every lesson that he taught me, I hope I teach him / ‘Cause I’m old enough to know my old man was right.”

“It’s just about that old adage of, the older you get, the more you realize that your that your dad was probably right all those times he told you not to smoke the cigarette or drive the car too fast,” Combs explains.

