Luke Combs Teases Another Unreleased Dad Song With “The Man He Sees In Me”

Luke Combs is back at it again. The country singer is teasing another unreleased song focused on fatherhood. This track is called “The Man He Sees In Me.”

Taking to Instagram, Combs also opened up about being a father. In the video, he revealed what his kids were up to while he shared the song with listeners.

He said, “What’s up guys? Luke here…on dad duty again. (I’m) back from my hunting trip, Beau is over there doing tummy time and expressing himself. Tex is taking a nap, got the baby monitor over here. Nicole’s on the treadmill.”

Written with Josh Phillips, “The Man He Sees in Me” addresses the insecurities of fatherhood. The song is Combs wishing he could be the man his children see him as. It speaks to the fears that father’s have that they might not measure up in their children’s eyes.

Combs is clearly drawing from personal experience of being a father to two boys. Lyrics for the track include:

“I hope he never finds out that I didn’t hang the moon,

And that I’ve never scared a monster out of the closet in his room,

Someday between him leaving home and driving on my knee,

Maybe I’ll finally be the man he sees in me.”

Combs continued, “So you all said you like dad songs, so I’ve got a whole bunch of them lined up. Wrote this one with my buddy Josh Phillips, hope you all like it.”

Luke Combs Already Shared One Dad Tune

Combs previously released “Plant a Seed,” which addressed lessons he wanted his children to learn. At the time, he teased this was just the first of many.

“Last night, it was in my head and I couldn’t sleep so I got up and messed around with it for a few hours,” Combs continued. “Been singing it to myself all morning and as I watched the boys while Nicole got a shower in, I recorded this.” In the video, fans can see the family dog climbing on the couch and hear one of Combs’ boys adding a little vocal accompaniment.”

He told his fans, “Hope y’all like it and sorry for all the dad songs but that’s where I’m at these days and I couldn’t be happier about it. A lot more songs to come soon.”

Combs’ own father helped inspire his love for his music with Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom]