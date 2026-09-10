Vince Gill Band Member Reveals How the Crew Has Been Pranking Each Other Before Show

Vince Gill’s crew is enjoying life on the road. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, Charlie Worsham revealed that he and other members of Gill’s crew have been known to prank each other backstage.

“There has been a plastic dog poop placed strategically in the different dressing rooms and production offices,” Worsham said.

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The current prank is largely due to backstage boredom.

“The gig is a couple hours a night, you got the rest of the day to kill,” Worsham explained. “Sometimes boredom can inspire quite a bit.”

As for if Gill himself has fallen victim to the prank yet, Worsham said “it hasn’t happened yet.”

Vince Gill Invites Charlie Worsham to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Gill and Worsham are longtime friends. During Gill’s summer residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the country legend got to invite his band member to join the Grand Ole Opry.

“What I get to do right now is fulfill a dream for somebody. I am so excited to get to do this,” Gill told the sold out crowd. “This boy’s been doing this for a long, long time, and he deserves this more than anybody I know. I’ve been asked by the general manager and the people over at the Grand Ole Opry to invite Charlie Worsham to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Worsham, who was standing behind Gill on stage, shook his head in disbelief, took off his guitar, and made his way over to Gill to share a lengthy hug.

“I’ve had the great privilege of having Vince as my North Star,” Worsham said. “We’ve had these interviews this last year about the music you’re making, and I got to ask you about when you went into the [Country Music] Hall of Fame. Your answer would be what I would say, which is, ‘Now I’m going to try to go earn it.’”

“I’m a little in shock, so this will take a while to process,” he added. “It’s definitely the all-time dream. Thank you!”

Gill instructed the crowd to cheer once more, telling them, “Charlie Worsham, the next member of the Grand Ole Opry everybody!”

Worsham was once again stunned to hear that, as he remarked, “I also still have to play a show with you, so I’m trying to keep it together.”

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