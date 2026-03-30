3 Mandatory Classic Rock Debut Albums From the 1990s You Need To Own

They say you only get one chance at a first impression. So, it’s important to make it count as best as you can. And when it comes to the world of rock music, that first impression often comes in the form of a debut album.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three occasions when rock bands released debut albums that shook the world. Indeed, these are three mandatory classic rock debut albums from the 1990s to revisit and own today.

‘Ten’ by Pearl Jam (1991)

While Soundgarden was the first grunge group from Seattle to garner a Grammy nomination, it’s Pearl Jam that likely has the most memorable grunge debut of any band from the Pacific Northwest. Yes, 1991 was a crucial year for the genre. Not only was it the year that Nirvana released its sophomore LP, Nevermind, but just weeks before that record hit stores, it was Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam who released their debut record, Ten. Once those two albums hit stores, grunge had officially climbed the mountain top. Thanks to tracks like “Even Flow” and “Black”, Ten was a hit for the ages.

‘Grace’ by Jeff Buckley (1994)

It’s amazing that Jeff Buckley only released one record. Sadly, the singer’s life was cut short after he drowned in a river outside of Memphis. But prior to that tragedy, Buckley was able to record his debut, Grace. That 1994 record includes impeccable covers like “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen and the jazz standard “Lilac Wine”, but it also includes originals, like “Last Goodbye” and the title track. On each song, listeners can hear Buckley’s porcelain voice, how delicate and mesmerizing it can be.

‘Rage Against The Machine’ by Rage Against The Machine (1992)

Rage Against The Machine is a band that made the world rethink how it understood rock music. We were so used to protest songs sounding like Bob Dylan, with flowers and an acoustic guitar. But Rage flipped it. They brought a rap sensibility to the rock genre. They shouted from the rooftop through megaphones about the injustices in the world. They made it all feel necessary and it all started with the band’s self-titled debut LP.

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