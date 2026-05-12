3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Still Hit Hard Today, Even Though No One Listens to Grunge Anymore

Alright, saying that no one listens to grunge anymore might be a steep assumption. But the heyday of the genre has sadly passed, and plenty of grunge tunes out there just don’t get as much love as they used to. And that includes these three grunge one-hit wonders from the 1990s. Let’s revisit a few classics from the era, shall we? You might have forgotten how much you loved these tunes back in the day.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bound For The Floor” by Local H from ‘As Good As Dead’ (1996)

I’ve written about Local H a lot, considering they’re one of my favorite alternative rock outfits. But I also think they didn’t deserve to be one-hit wonders. They had all the potential to be as big as Nirvana or Pearl Jam, but issues with their label got in the way. The band’s only song to become a significant hit was “Bound For The Floor”, which hit No. 10 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The song was also their only entry on the US Radio Songs chart. I strongly recommend listening to As Good As Dead in full, and I promise you won’t be disappointed.

“Possum Kingdom” by Toadies from ‘Rubberneck’ (1994)

The Toadies are another grunge act that deserved so much more than the one-hit wonder label. “Possum Kingdom”, their only major hit, is an absolute jam rooted in folklore. They were very unique among other grunge acts, especially in Texas. “Possum Kingdom” peaked at No. 40 on the Radio Songs chart and was the band’s only entry. It was also their only song to reach the Top 10 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Rubberneck is a wild ride, and I highly recommend the whole album.

“Far Behind” by Candlebox from ‘Candlebox’ (1994)

Candlebox makes it to our list of grunge one-hit wonders because their 1994 single, “Far Behind”, was their only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 18. If you like your grunge with a little bit of pop metal in the mix, this is the song to check out. In fact, the entirety of their self-titled debut album is worth a spin. If you were young in the 90s, you probably saw the music video for “Far Behind” about a million times on MTV.

Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images