3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1971 That We Still Listen to Today

The 1970s are a great era to look back on in rock music. In 1971, these three nostalgic rock songs were released. Although many years have passed since then, we still want to keep listening to them today.

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“Rainy Days And Mondays” by The Carpenters

On The Carpenters’ third studio album, Carpenters, is “Rainy Days And Mondays“. Written by Paul Williams and Roger Nichols, it is one of several songs by the duo to hit No. 1. It remains one of their signature songs today.

“Rainy Days And Mondays” might be a sad song. But it also has an ethereal feel. The lyrics say, “What I’ve got they used to call the blues / Nothing is really wrong / Feeling like I don’t belong / Walking around / Some kind of lonely clown / Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” by The Temptations

It’s nearly impossible not to tap along to the beat of “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)”. Out by The Temptations on their Sky’s The Limit record, “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” is written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong.

A song about dreaming of being with someone, “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” says, “Each day through my window I watch her as she passes by / I say to myself, ‘You’re such a lucky guy / To have a girl like her is truly a dream come true / Out of all the fellows in the world, she belongs to you’ / But it was just my imagination / Running away with me / It was just my imagination / Running away with me.”

“You’ve Got A Friend” by James Taylor

James Taylor has released plenty of songs that evoke feelings of nostalgia. But perhaps none do as much as “You’ve Got A Friend”. Taylor’s first No. 1 hit, Carole King is the song’s writer. She also released her own version of the sweet song in 1971. Taylor’s version appears on his Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon record.

“You’ve Got A Friend” says, “When you’re down and troubled, and you need a helping hand / And nothing, oh nothing is going right / Close your eyes and think of me, and soon I will be there / To brighten up even your darkest nights / You just call out my name, and you know wherever I am / I’ll come running, oh yeah baby, to see you again / Winter, spring, summer, or fall / All you got to do is call, and I’ll be there, yeah, yeah, yeah / You’ve got a friend.”

King reportedly wrote “You’ve Got A Friend” in response to Taylor’s first Top 10 single, “Fire And Rain”.

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