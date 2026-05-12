Born in Louisiana on This Day in 1955, the Hit Songwriter Who Became Half of the Most Successful Country Duo in History

On this day (May 12) in 1955, Leon Brooks III was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is better known by his stage name, Kix Brooks, and as one-half of the country duo Brooks & Dunn. However, he found success as a songwriter before he and Ronnie Dunn teamed up to dominate the country charts in the 1990s.

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Brooks grew up down the street from Billie Jean Horton, who had been married to country legends Hank Williams and Johnny Horton. His first paid performance was alongside Horton’s daughter, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was 12 years old. Brooks continued to perform, working the club circuit while attending Louisiana State University. Finally, in 1979, he moved to Nashville to pursue a full-time music career.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1994, Brooks & Dunn Became the Best-Selling Country Music Duo of All Time]

Four years later, in 1983, he released his debut single, “Baby, When Your Heart Breaks Down.” It reached No. 73 on the country chart. He released a few more singles, but none did as well as his debut. In 1989, he released his self-titled debut album, which failed to chart.

Brooks found success as a songwriter, though. He wrote “I’m Only in It for the Love,” which was a No. 1 hit for John Conlee in 1983. Two years later, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band took “Modern Day Romance” to the top of the chart. Then, in 1992, McBride & the Ride took Brook’s 1989 single, “Sacred Ground,” to No. 2 on the country chart.

Kix Brooks Meets Ronnie Dunn

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn had been working toward solo careers for around a decade when producer/songwriter Tim DuBois introduced them over lunch one afternoon in 1990. He suggested that they work together. Later, he offered the duo a recording contract with Arista Records. Despite their hesitation, they signed the deal. With that, Brooks & Dunn was born.

In June 1991, the duo released their first single and the title track from their debut album, “Brand New Man.” They soon became the second duo in history to top the country chart with their debut single. The duo then proceeded to dominate the Hot Country Songs chart for the next 15 years. They notched 21 top 10 hits and sent 20 to the top of the chart. Moreover, they packed arenas around the world for more than two decades. They remain the best-selling duo in country music history.

They’ve won 19 CMA Awards, 15 of which were Vocal Duo of the Year wins. Brooks & Dunn have also won 30 ACM Awards and a pair of Grammys.

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