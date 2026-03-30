3 Times Bob Dylan Completely Changed a Song After Releasing It

Bob Dylan has always been an artist who sees songs as constantly evolving. Nothing was ever set in stone for him as he consistently changed songs. While this might be a nightmare for listeners who want to hear their favorite songs as they were written, it shows Dylan’s bravery as an artist and his commitment to the creative process.

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[RELATED: Syd Barrett Wrote and Recorded This Slightly Cynical Ode to Bob Dylan in 1970 That David Gilmour Saved for 30 Years]

“Tangled Up In Blue”

“Tangled Up In Blue” is the Dylan song that never stopped writing itself. Dylan has changed this song up infinitely over the years, switching things like pronouns and perspectives. It’s clear that Dylan views this song as an ever-evolving piece of art.

In its most basic form, “Tangled Up In Blue” is said to be about Joni Mitchell. Dylan’s fellow folkie has had a massive impact on him, especially when it comes to her legendary album, Blue. “Split up on a dark sad night / Both agreeing it was best / She turned around to look at me / As I was walkin’ away / I heard her say over my shoulder / ‘We’ll meet again someday on the avenue’ / Tangled up in blue,” Dylan sings in the recorded version of this track.

“Girl From The North Country”

The original version of “Girl From The North Country” is far rawer than the version Dylan released alongside Johnny Cash. The original release of this hit was right up Dylan’s alley, keeping true to the sound of his early years. The Cash duet saw Dylan try on a country accent and turn up the twang on the arrangement.

Though you wouldn’t immediately put these two artists together, the duet of “Girl From The North Country” feels right as rain. It proved to be the change this song needed and also proved Dylan’s bravery in letting his songs be living, breathing works.

“Forever Young”

Dylan released two different versions of “Forever Young.” One was a lulling ballad while the other was a rock-oriented anthem. Dylan wasn’t satisfied with just one version of this song and decided to tack the pair together. “May God bless and keep you always / May your wishes all come true / May you always do for others / And let others do for you,” he sings in “Forever Young.” Truthfully, we agree with Dylan’s move to release both versions of this song. The message is too good to hear only once.

Not every artist would dare to make this move, for fear of boring the audience. Dylan, ever eager to do things like no one else ever has, threw the rulebook out the window with this song.

(Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank)