On This Day in 1954, Elvis Presley Was Told To Quit Music After a Grand Ole Opry Debut So Historically Bad He Left in Tears (And Never Returned)

No musician in the history of making music has ever survived their entire career without a soul-crushing, heartbreaking, all-around bad gig, and on October 2, 1954, Elvis Presley was having his unlucky go-around as he left the Grand Ole Opry in tears for what would be his first and final performance at the hallowed venue. The night was a devastating blow to Presley, who spent his childhood listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio.

Videos by American Songwriter

At that time, Presley was still an up-and-coming artist. He had only cut his first record three months earlier. But the world hadn’t quite caught up to where he was yet. Country institutions like the Opry weren’t interested in blending with rockabilly and blues, which was more Presley’s speed. Still, the future King of Rock ‘n’ Roll tried to meet the Opry audience halfway by preparing a rendition of Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky”.

Presley was nervous backstage. “[Elvis said], ‘They’re going to hate me,” bassist Buddy Killen recalled in Last Train to Memphis: The Rise of Elvis Presley. “I said, ‘They’re not going to hate you. You’re going to be fine.’ He said, ‘If they’d just let me leave, I’d go right now.’”

Presley went through with the show, but he would never come back. And in hindsight, that’s probably what was best for his career, anyway.

Elvis Presley Makes Historically Bad Grand Ole Opry Debut in October 1954

Elvis Presley took the stage with his band to perform the bluegrass standard, “Blue Moon of Kentucky”, in a more rock-centric style. Unsurprisingly, the traditionalists at the Grand Ole Opry weren’t having any of it. “The audience response was tepid,” Bobbie Ann Mason writes in Elvis Presley: A Life. “Monroe—the King of Bluegrass—professed that he liked their performance.”

According to Mason’s biography, the venue itself was the main source of Presley’s grief that night. Calling the institution “not especially welcoming,” Mason continued, “Afterwards, the Opry manager decided Elvis wasn’t right for the Opry. According to some reports, he told Elvis he didn’t want any more of that ‘n***** music’ on his program and advised him to go back to driving a truck. Elvis was so disheartened that he cried, and on the way home, he accidentally left his suitcase at a gas station.”

At 19 years old, Presley received a lesson that every musician has to face at some point in their career. Fortunately for him, an unsuccessful Grand Ole Opry debut did little to cool his career as a rock ‘n’ roll musician. Presley continued to lean into the latter genre, earning his royalty status as the King not long after. Ultimately, pandering too much to the Opry crowd might have pigeonholed him as a country singer, changing his career path forever.

In any case, the experience certainly thickened Presley’s skin, which is an invaluable attribute of any good musician.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images