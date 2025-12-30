3 Memorable Country Songs That Are Perfect for a Long Road Trip

There might not be a better feeling than driving in a car, listening to great music. Whether you’re driving across the state or across the country, we found three country songs that are perfect for a long road trip.

“Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” by Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley includes “Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” on his 2006 studio album. The record is appropriately called Long Trip Alone. Written by Bentley, along with Brett Beavers, Rob Harrington, and Rod Janzen, “Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” celebrates the freedom that comes from an open road and nowhere to be.

The song says, “Ain’t no tellin’ where the wind might blow / Free and easy down the road I go / Livin’ life like a Sunday stroll / Free and easy down the road I go / Free and easy down the road I go.”

The song began when Bentley was on the road. Harrington and Janzen were in his band and got the song started, with Beavers helping finish the tune.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

John Denver had a big hit in 1971 with “Take Me Home, Country Roads“. Written by Denver, along with Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert, the nostalgic tune is on Denver’s Poems, Prayers, And Promises project.

Danoff and Nivert had already started “Take Me Home, Country Roads” before Denver helped them finish it. They originally planned on pitching to Johnny Cash. It remains one of Denver’s most successful songs.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” says, “Country roads, take me home / To the place I belong / West Virginia, mountain mama / Take me home, country roads.”

According to Country Living, the first time Denver played “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, he received a five-minute standing ovation.

“Six Days On The Road” by Sawyer Brown

Road trips are fun, but coming home can be even more fun. Sawyer Brown pays homage to truck drivers who spend their time on the road with this song. More importantly, it celebrates the joy of returning home again. The song came out in 1997 as the title track of the band’s 12th studio album. Earl Green and Carl Montgomery are the two writers of the song.

“Six Days On The Road” begins with, “Well, I pulled out of Pittsburgh, rolling down the eastern seaboard / I’ve got my diesel wound up, and she’s running like never before / There’s a speed zone ahead, but it’s all right, I don’t see a cop in sight / Six days on the road and I’m gonna make it home tonight.”

Before Sawyer Brown recorded “Six Days On The Road”, Dave Dudley had a hit with the song in 1973.

Photo by Dario Cantatore/Getty Images