4 Awkward Ways Famous Rock Bands Have Fired Their Members

Rock bands have fired plenty of members through the years. Usually, it happens in person. For the following four somewhat dramatic firings, the events themselves were a bit more awkward than a simple “You’re out of here.” Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

The Who and Zak Starkey

This relatively new instance of rock bands who fired members in awkward ways is still playing out today, apparently. Early in 2025, longtime drummer Zak Starkey was fired from The Who. Oddly enough, he was reinstated just a few days after. And then a month later, Starkey was booted again, shortly after the group announced a farewell tour. Pete Townshend took to social media to say Starkey had other things to work on, but Starkey reaffirmed that he was indeed fired. It was a mess, and Starkey’s still confused about it as much as we are.

“It was pretty confusing,” said Starkey during an interview. “And I think they’re still confused. I’m still confused.”

The Beatles and Pete Best

Pete Best was the original drummer of The Beatles, and he was given the boot in 1962 shortly before the band shot to fame. The reasons behind his firing vary depending on who is talking about it, but the most widely accepted reasoning was that the rest of the band wasn’t super into his musical skills. Apparently, the firing came without any sort of warning, and Ringo Starr was brought on soon after. The band didn’t even deliver the news, either. Their manager had to deliver the news. Ouch.

Sex Pistols and Glen Matlock

Speaking of The Beatles, Glen Matlock allegedly got sacked from punk band Sex Pistols because he liked the Fab Four. Which is wild, considering Matlock is an excellent bassist and wrote quite of few of the songs on Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols. However, that reasoning is considered a rumor, and Matlock himself said he quit because he was sick of being bullied by the band members. He would later rejoin the band after Vicious’ death.

Eagles and Don Felder

Don Felder was one of the most important members of the rock band Eagles. He was the lead guitarist of the band from 1974 to 2001, and even co-wrote “Hotel California”. So, it’s pretty shocking that Felder was given the boot via a measly phone call. As a result, a legal battle between Felder and the band ensued, with Felder claiming that he was wrongly terminated and that a breach of contract was involved. The case was later settled out of court, but Felder allegedly filed additional lawsuits on top of it.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns