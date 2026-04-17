3 Mind-Bending Classic Rock Collaborations From the 1970s

Isn’t it just the best when two of your faves get together to write a song? You buy a new album and you look on the back and you see one of the tracks listed there also lists a featured guest artist—oh, the thrill that rushes through your music-loving body!

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Well, that’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that brought the energy and the guest features. Indeed, these are three mind-bending classic rock collaborations from the 1970s.

“The Passenger” by Iggy Pop from ‘Lust For Life’ (1977)

If you want an example of a simple song that boasts enough power to light up a city, this is your song. Iggy Pop is an icon when it comes to rock music—especially that late 1970s punk. And on this song, he uses the genre to get a little heady. To a passenger in life is a strange thing and that’s just what Pop puts to music here. Of course, he does it with the help of another rock icon, David Bowie, who plays piano and sings backup vocals.

“Fame” by David Bowie from ‘Young Americans’ (1975)

Speaking of Bowie, the tables turned for the British-born songwriter and performer when it came to his 1975 song, “Fame”. On “The Passenger” it was Bowie who was the supporting artist, but on “Fame” it was John Lennon who helped him out by singing backup and playing acoustic guitar on the track. Ah, to be a fly on the room during the session. Bowie and Lennon figuring out the parts, the mixes, and everything else. What fun!

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon from ‘No Secrets’ (1972)

In 1972, Carly Simon had a grip on popular culture. Seemingly, she could do no wrong when it came to albums like Anticipation and No Secrets. And on this 1972 track Simon was joined by The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, who sang backup vocals. Famously this folk-rock diss track was inspired in part by actor Warren Beatty, whom Simon dated. But no matter the source of its inspiration, the tune remains part of the zeitgeist today.

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