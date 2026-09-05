3 Modern Crowd Pleasers That We Will Still Be Rallying Behind for Decades To Come

These modern crowd pleasers will still be kicking around in the year 2040. These songs have already earned some elements of timelessness, despite being relatively young. One can only imagine their impact once they become truly nostalgic.

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“Midnight Sun” — Zara Larsson

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Starting with an uber recent effort, we have Zara Larsson’s breakout hit “Midnight Sun”. This sunset-filtered track changed Larsson’s career trajectory seemingly overnight. While she’s been pushing forward in the pop game for a while now, it wasn’t until this 2000s-filtered track hit the scene that she became a major name in the mainstream.

This instant crowd-pleaser will likely remain a hit in decades to come. Sure, it might have a lull after the initial appeal wears off, but it has the trajectory to be a crowd-pleaser forever. Imagine 20 years from now when kids are throwing 2026 parties. This song will be on the playlist, and it’ll likely hit just as hard then as it does now.

“Uptown Funk” — Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

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“Uptown Funk” has hit that uncomfortable period where it’s been worn out a bit and doesn’t yet have enough nostalgia to attract a new listenership. But in a decade or so, this song will likely lose all its cheesiness and come back in full force. Even today, though some of us may turn our noses up at it, this song gets a crowd going.

Your parents at a wedding. A middle school dance. There are certain corners where this song is unstoppable. Give it time, and the rest of us will get back on board with this instant classic.

“Seven Nation Army” — The White Stripes

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Going back to the 2000s, we have The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army”. Time has already proven this theory true. This White Stripes classic has been a crowd-pleaser for decades, and it’ll likely remain one for years to come. Every time this song comes on, it’s a great equalizer. Good luck keeping a room of people quiet once the opening riff comes on.

Though this song already has some age to it, it still has a freshness that can’t be erased. If you’re at a game of any kind and this song comes on, you’re gonna be hyped up. Even if you roll your eyes a bit first, the collective energy will win you over. Years from now, stadiums will likely still be lighting up with a crowd singing “oh oh oh oh” while The White Stripes play.

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