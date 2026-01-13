Kenny Chesney Teases Exciting Changes to His 2026 Sphere Shows and “Really Push What Was Possible”

Kenny Chesney is ready to return to the Sphere. After becoming the first solo artist to headline the groundbreaking Las Vegas venue in 2025, Chesney is gearing up for five more shows this June.

In a press release, Chesney said he plotted his Sphere return after learning about the venue’s “dynamic technology” during his first run.

“Having spent last year’s residency coming to really understand this dynamic technology and how it deepens the way we all—me, the band, the fans—experience the music, I wanted to get back in there and really push what was possible,” he said. “We all had ideas. We were told certain things. But what I really took away is how much fun—and different kinds of experiences people can have—no matter where they experience the show from.”

With that learned experience in his back pocket, Chesney said he’s “working on new songs, some things we can’t do in stadiums, new visuals, new momentum to the set” for his June concerts.

“Having watched No Shoes Nation taking it all in, we have a much better sense of how to make Sphere even more,” Chesney promised his fans.

What to Expect from Kenny Chesney’s 2026 Sphere Shows

Chesney went on to tease how he plans to use the Sphere to its full potential.

“Sphere pulled me into so many songs the fans know and love in new ways. And it deepened how I see them,” he said. “The production possibilities consume you, so we had to go back to really get everything out of it.”

Chesney noted that it’s not just “how big or bold” the space is that makes it so remarkable.



“Sphere’s layout creates this intimacy that lets me do songs I can’t play in a stadium, songs we love, songs I haven’t played in forever,” he said. “… The band and I are talking about it—and figuring out what songs we want to add.”

Fans will have to wait to find out Chesney’s exact plans, though.

“It’s too soon to know just what we’re going to do,” he said, “but I promise no song’s been left unturned.”

Chesney’s Sphere residency will take place June 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

