4 Soundtracks From the Mid-80s That Hit No. 1 (and We Still Rock Out to Them on the Regular)

In the 1980s, movie soundtracks were often tantamount to a film’s success. If you got the right needle drops, then you had the audience in the palm of your hands. Directors knew this, screenwriters knew this, and bands knew this.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we wanted to highlight four times a movie soundtrack hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in the mid-80s, alone. Four times the collection of songs in a movie was seemingly as important as the movie itself. Indeed, these are four soundtracks that hit No. 1 in the mid-80s that we still love.

‘Purple Rain’ by Prince (1984)

The soundtrack and the movie that made Prince into Prince, this record showcased not only the artist’s ability to write powerful songs and play the guitar like an all-timer, but it also showed off his theatrical side. He could draw on characters and dramatic themes—truly, Prince could do it all. No wonder the soundtrack to his breakout movie hit the top spot on the Top 200.

The movie and accompanying soundtrack that made everyone want to dance, this collection of songs from various artists was inspiring and energizing. Who could forget the title song and Kevin Bacon going wild to the joyous, romp of a beat. Even some 40 years later, it’s in the minds of millions.

‘Miami Vice’ by Various Artists (1985)

Do you want to feel the heat, the sun beating down on you, or do you want to feel the allure of the waves, the palm trees? Do you maybe want to get your hands dirty, risk a little bit in the process? Then the Miami Vice soundtrack is for you. This No. 1 LP had audiences feeling as if they, too, were caught up in some risky deal and on the run!

‘Top Gun’ by Various Artists (1986)

The movie built around a bunch of fly-boy pilots, not only was Top Gun a smash at the box office, but its soundtrack was also a No. 1 album on the Billboard Top 200. Featuring songs like the heartbreaking “Take My Breath Away”, the album seemed to have its own emotional core, drawing you in and reminding you that the theater is not only a place to go, but it’s in your mind!

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images