3 Movie Theme Songs That Became No. 1 Hits

Over the last several decades, it has become commonplace for moviemakers to tap a musician to sing a theme song for their project. It adds an extra layer of intrigue for audiences to see which of their favorite artists got tasked with the job. Sometimes, a movie theme song’s appeal ends after the credits roll. Then, there are other times, when a song manages to supersede the film it was written for. The three movie theme songs below became No. 1 hits, earning fame outside of the theater.

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Heart Will Go On” (Celine Dion)

Unsurprisingly, Celine Dion‘s theme song for Titanic, “My Heart Will Go On,” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. Not only is this one of the most famous soundtrack cuts of all time, but it’s a generational hit to boot. Though it was written with the historical fiction in mind, “My Heart Will Go On” has transcended the film. It’s one of Dion’s calling cards, and for good reason.

Everything Dion touches turns to gold. It’s hard to rank her vocal moments without wanting to put all her songs in joint first place. But, if we were pressed on the issue, “My Heart Will Go On” would undoubtedly be in the top 5. The gravitas she delivers with this performance is more than befitting the big screen.

“Eye of the Tiger” (Survivor)

Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” has become a paradigm for perseverance. Though written for Rocky III, this song has been used ad nauseam in film, both earnestly and as a jab. Despite it seeming trite now, there was a time when this song was a true hit. It reached No. 1 on several charts, including the Billboard Hot 100.

This song’s success is likely due to the infectious chorus. It’s hard not to sing along when this song comes on. But the universal theme of overcoming obstacles also builds appeal. It might be cheesy, but we all need a little extra push sometimes. This song more than provides that.

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” (Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes)

Movie theme songs don’t get much more iconic than “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” Playing at the climax of Dirty Dancing, this ballad has inspired many people to attempt the titular lift. It’s the stuff of ’80s magic. Just schmaltzy enough to trigger some nostalgia, but catchy enough to warrant repeat listens.

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” went No. 1 in several countries, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. It remains an ’80s staple and a timeless soundtrack cut.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)