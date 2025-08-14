Kiss Calls the Kennedy Center Honors the “Greatest Honor of Our Career”

Although the group won numerous awards and entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, KISS continued to leave a legacy within rock and roll. Having spent five decades touring the world, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss will receive a special award for their contributions to American culture with the Kennedy Center Honors. While the legacy of KISS was still being written with the band embracing the world of digital avatars, the group shared their excitement about receiving such an honor.

Acknowledging the sacrifice and dedication that went into building KISS, Stanley explained how hard work was always at the center of the band. “From our earliest days, Kiss has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off.” Thrilled to be recognized for their commitment, he added, “The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of Kiss and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band.”

KISS Accepting Honors Alongside Country Music Icon

As for Simmons, he saw KISS as more than just a band. With the group breaking records, making history, and shining a light on shock rock, the singer considered the band the American Dream. “Kiss is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honors.”

Also adding their voices to the conversation, Frehley called the honors a dream come true as Criss insisted, “I feel so blessed. This is the greatest honor of our career.”

Formed in New York City during the early 1970s, Frehley, Criss, Simmons, and Stanley couldn’t dream of the success that would follow the band. Selling over 100 million albums throughout their career, KISS will usher in a new era of entertainment when offering a unique style of concert featuring digital avatars. The new concert is scheduled to debut in 2027.

While still a few years away, fans of KISS can watch The Kennedy Center Honors on CBS and Paramount+ following the ceremony. Standing alongside other recipients like Sylvester Stallone and George Strait, the event will take place on December 7th, with the President presenting the award.

(Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)