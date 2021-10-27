Billie Eilish & Actor Rainn Wilson Plead World Leaders to Take “Urgent” Action on Climate Crisis

After joining other famous musicians and celebrities on the #CodeRedCongress movement lobbying for climate change in the United States, Billie Eilish is standing steadfast in her plea for action against the climate crisis.

On Tuesday, October 26, Eilish united with scientists from the Arctic Basecamp in conjunction with the University of Exeter’s GreenFutures campaign. The pop sensation released a video of support for the initiative ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference starting October 31.

“This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said in the video. “We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations, and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”

Joining Eilish was The Office actor Rainn Wilson (and coincidentally, Wilson’s sitcom is Eilish’s favorite show). Wilson powerfully addressed world leaders stating, “Courage. That’s what our world’s leaders need more than anything. The decisions that they make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in our planet’s history.”

Arctic Basecamp founder Gail Whiteman also chimed in a statement alongside the passionate celebrities: “This is a crisis and the Arctic is sounding the alarm. It is time that world leaders come together to create real change that ensures a safe future for humanity.”

Photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey.