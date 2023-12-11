Dave Grohl Helps Feed the Homeless During Day Off from Foo Fighters’ Australian Tour

Foo Fighters played the latest show of their 2023 Australian tour in Sydney on December 9. The day before that concert, frontman Dave Grohl generously spent hours feeding homeless people at Fed Square plaza in Melbourne. According to a post on Australian charity The Big Umbrella Foundation’s Instagram page, Grohl helped prepare and serve an American-style barbecue meal to hundreds of hungry people who gathered at the square.

The Big Umbrella reported that Grohl, along with Nat of the popular Australian YouTube channel Nat’s What I Reckon and Nick, the founder of the Sydney-based Carolina Smoke barbecue business, among others, and “spent 18 hours preparing and lovingly smoking 120kgs [about 265 pounds] of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to [MG’s Kitchen] the next morning.”

A crew then put together an impressive lunch feast that included pulled pork sandwiches, ribs, and brisket, as well as coleslaw, potato salad, corn bread, pancakes, and apple crumble. Grohl and the other volunteers then spent more than two hours doling out 430 meals, and he also took time to pose for photos and sign various items, including cardboard plates and T-shirts.

The post gushingly referred to Grohl as “one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need,” adding, “No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience.”

A series of photos capturing Grohl, clad in a “Feed Melbourne” T-shirt, serving and preparing the meals, and posing with the other volunteers, also were posted on The Big Umbrella Foundation’s Instagram.

The Big Umbrella Foundation, which was founded in 2010, creates and serves high-quality meals to in-need people utilizing rescued food and produce. Since 2019, the Australian charity has been a nationally recognized emergency food-relief organization that supports those affected by wildfires, floods, earthquakes, storms, and pandemics.

Grohl similarly helped cook and serve a large barbecue meal this past February to homeless people in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, Today.com reported.

As previously reported, Foo Fighters will wrap up their 2023 Australian tour in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 12.