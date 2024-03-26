Slash, Aerosmith Fans Take to Social Media to Wish Steven Tyler a Happy Birthday

Here’s wishing a Happy Birthday to Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, who turned 76 on March 26, 2024. For more than 50 years, Tyler has delivered unforgettable vocals to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ many enduring songs, while also writing or co-writing nearly all of the band’s hits.

Among the classic tunes Tyler has had a hand in writing are “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Walk This Way,” “Back in the Saddle,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Angel,” “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Livin’ on the Edge,” “Cryin’,” “Crazy,” and “Pink.”

Aerosmith is celebrating Tyler’s birthday by posting a special video montage on its social media pages.

Soundtracked by “Dream On,” the presentation features footage of Tyler performing live, clips from Aerosmith music videos, candid behind-the-scenes moments, and more.

The montage is accompanied by a note that reads, “Let’s all wish a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the one, the only, the Demon of Screamin’, Mr. Steven Tyler! Sound off and wish Steven a happy birthday in the comments!”

Slash, Other Tyler Fans Send Him Birthday Wishes

Not surprisingly, a bevy of fans wrote messages that included birthday wishes and notes sharing how they feel about the Aerosmith frontman.

Among the fans sending out messages to Tyler was none other than Slash, who wrote on his socials, “Happy Birthday #StevenTyler iiii]; )’.”

Another fan commented, “Happy birthday to one of the best vocalists in the world[,] STEVEN TYLER.”

A third fan’s note addressed the vocal issues Tyler has been battling, which forced Aerosmith to postpone most of its planned 50th anniversary tour last year.

“Happy birthday Steven!” the fan wrote. “Continue to rest so your throat heals well to finish your tour. Us fans are patiently waiting cause we care about you.”

Aerosmith Releasing 50th Anniversary Get Your Wings Reissue

In other news, Aerosmith will be releasing a special 50th anniversary LP version of Get Your Wings, pressed on gold-sparkle vinyl. The limited-edition disc will be released on May 17, and will come packaged with an Aerosmith logo sticker and a replica of an archival ad for the album.

Special bundles packaging the LP with short-sleeve track list T-shirt or a long-sleeve wings logo T-shirt are available at Aerosmith’s official online store.

Released on March 9, 1974, Get Your Wings was Aerosmith’s second studio album. The album, was the band’s first to be produced by longtime collaborator Jack Douglas, peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard 200, but went on to sell more than 3 million copies in the U.S.

Get Your Wings featured early Aerosmith classics like “Same Old Song and Dance” and “Seasons of Wither,” as well as the group’s memorable cover of the 1950s R&B gem “Train Kept A Rollin.”

Get Your Wings Track List:

Side One:

“Same Old Song and Dance” “Lord of the Thighs” “Spaced” “Woman of the World”

Side Two