The Meaning Behind the Mysterious Song “The Stone” by Dave Matthews Band

The popular jam group Dave Matthews Band released their record, Before These Crowded Streets, in 1998 and the LP contains some of the best-known and best-loved songs by the collective today. One of those tracks is the mysterious song, “The Stone.”

But what does that fan favorite mean? What does its ominous vibe and at times cryptic lyrics sum up to mean?

Regret

No person is without a skeleton or three in their closet. And that’s what this song is about, in many ways. It opens with the singer expressing worry,and fear. Yes I have done wrong, Matthews sings. And, the singer feels, the walls are closing in. So, what now?

Escape. The singer seems to think that while he made a mistake, that deed needed to be done. So, instead of “paying” for his actions, he wants to flee.

Oh, unholy day

If I leave now I might get away

Oh but, this weighs on me

As heavy as stone and as blue as I go

Love

But the reason the singer in this song is even taking the time to let the listener know about these plans is because of love. Affection. Desire. Matthews, as the singer, expresses that, yes, he wants to run. But he also needs something—someone. To hold close, to feel affection. He sings in the song’s chorus,

I was just wondering if you’d come along

To hold up my head when my head won’t hold on

I’ll do the same if the same’s what you want

If not I’ll go

I will go alone

I’m a long way

Oh, from that fool’s mistake and now forever pay

No, run

I will run and I’ll be OK

It’s almost a pitiful display. And a good character depiction, someone who can go from the extreme of uncouth behavior to someone so in need of warmth from another.

I need so

To stay in your arms see you smile hold you close

And now it weighs on me

As heavy as stone and a bone chilling cold

I was just wondering if you’d come along

Tell me you will

And while the end of the exchange is never quite resolved—as listeners, we are left on a cliffhanger: will the one Matthews is singing to say yes?—we are nevertheless in the middle of the action. Matthews ending the song in this way makes us pose a choice. Will we go with the singer in his time of need? Considering how many times this song has been played and heard by fans over the years, it would seem the tacit answer is a resounding yes.

Check out Matthews performing the song with his band from Continental Airlines Arena in New Jersey from 1990 below.

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for AOL)