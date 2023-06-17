Lady Gaga Confirms Film Based on Her Chromatica Ball Tour

In between filming the upcoming Joker movie, running her Haus Labs brand, and doing all things Gaga, Lady Gaga has also been working on a film based on her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.

In a post on Instagram, she shared with her Little Monsters a photo of her working on the Chromatica Ball film edit. A frame from the project positioned behind her, she wrote, “I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

Elsewhere in her post, she opened up about her recent artistic process, something she explained she has been experiencing in a “really special and private way” as of late.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling,” she wrote. “I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.”

See her full post below.

Last year’s Chromatica Ball Tour was initially scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020. However, the trek – which eventually made stops in North America, Europe and Asia – was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended up being a big tour for the pop icon, grossing a reported $112 million and selling over 800,000 tickets by the end of the trans-continental endeavor in support of her sixth studio album, 2020’s Chromatica.

In recent months, Gaga has taken up the role of Harley Quinn in the new Tod Phillip superhero film, Joker: Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain.

This will not be the artist’s first venture onto the big screen. Her breakout came in 2018 with her leading role in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. She also starred as Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 film, House of Gucci.

