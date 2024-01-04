Britney Spears Vows She’ll Never Return to Music Industry—Management Trying to Sway Her

When it comes to pop stars, few compare to Britney Spears and her icon status. Throughout her years in music, she not only sold a staggering 150 million albums but her albums Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again are considered two of the best-selling albums of all time. And given that she was a teenager when they released – that makes her one of the best-selling teenage artists at the time. Having a faithful fanbase, the singer recently discussed rumors circulating in the music industry that the star was hoping Charli XCX and Julia Michaels would help write songs for her new album.

Given her treatment by the media over the years, Spears didn’t mix words when it came to the idea of working on a new album. Taking to Instagram after the rumors hit headlines, the singer insisted, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”

While Spears vows to never return to the music industry, she shared with fans that over the last two years, she helped write nearly 20 songs for other artists. She wrote, “When I write I write for fun or I write for other people !!! […] I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

Although Spears worked with musical icon Elton John recently, she admitted her focus wasn’t on a music career. “Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment. It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.”

The Music Industry Wants Britney Spears Back

Spears might not want to return to the studio, but it seems the music industry wants her back. According to Rolling Stone, a source suggested that “Management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music. As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her.”

Releasing her memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears revealed the control the music industry had on her, writing, “Music was my life and the conservatorship.” Her last album, Glory, hit shelves back in 2016.

