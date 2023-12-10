KISS Fans Start Petition Over Lost ‘Golden Ticket’ Mementos at Final New York City Show

Fans who attended the final KISS show at Madison Square Garden on December 2 in New York City may have been happy to see the band one last time but were ultimately left disappointed after not receiving a limited edition Golden Ticket souvenir handed out to a few lucky concertgoers exiting the venue.



Each seat at the final show of the band’s End of the Road Tour was given a light-up wristband to wear during the show. Along with an extensive line of merchandise for purchase during the concert, later in the evening, the crowd was also given something special as they left MSG when employees dispensed the KISS collectible to patrons at select exits, but many fans never received their parting gift from the band.



The black box featured the KISS logo emblazoned in gold, signifying the band’s 50th anniversary, and included a weighty golden ticket with a stand commemorating the band’s final show, along with a certificate of authenticity, featuring the autopen autographs of each band member on the back.



“To clarify, there were not enough commemorative Golden Tickets available for everyone at the venue, they were handed out randomly as people exited,” read a statement to fans who reached out about the missing Golden Tickets. “Unfortunately, we do not have any more to distribute at this time. Apologies for the inconvenience!”

“After the show Saturday fans were supposed to be handed a box containing a golden ticket commemorating the show,” wrote fan Ron Ivanjack. “It was a surprise so no one knew to look for them and security pushed people out before being able to get it. Most of us had no idea it was a thing until Sunday.”

After the show Saturday fans were supposed to be handed a box containing a golden ticket commemorating the show. It was a surprise so no one knew to look for them and security pushed people out before being able to get it. Most of us had no idea it was a thing until Sunday. — Ron Ivanjack (@rskiss311) December 6, 2023

A petition at Change.org was also started urging the band and its management to correct the miscalculation and the distribution of the Golden Tickets to fans who attended the final show at Madison Square Garden.



“Much to our disappointment, we did not receive golden tickets, a coveted token of recognition for die-hard fans,” wrote John S, who started the petition. “We believe that these golden tickets should be issued to those who were present at the MSG show.”



The petition is urging the band’s Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer, along with manager Doc McGhee to rectify the oversight by issuing golden tickets to verifeid attendees of the MSG show. “By doing so, they would not only honor their most loyal fans but also uphold their reputation as a band that values its audience,” read the petition statement.



The statement continued, “The distribution of these golden tickets is more than just a symbolic gesture; it’s an acknowledgment of our unwavering support and dedication towards KISS. It’s estimated that thousands of fans like us left the concert without this token (source: fan forums and social media discussions). This has led to widespread disappointment within the fan community.”

Some fans, including many who traveled from out of state to New York for the show, said the distribution of the Golden Tickets was disorganized and that some concertgoers picked up more than one, and some were already being sold on eBay for hundreds and thousands of dollars.



The Golden Tickets were initially being sold at PPV.com for $350 during the live pay-per-view broadcast of the band’s final concert. On December 4, PPV made the Golden Tickets available again for purchase during the replay of the band’s final show.



“If you missed out on getting the [KISS End of the Road Tour] Golden Ticket, we have more available,” reads the PPV.com post from December 4. “Watch the replay on PPV.com and purchase yours. Golden Tickets are not available for purchase on any [PPV] apps, only through a web browser.”

How come fans like me & my wife came from Houston Texas to the end of the road concert 12/2/23 didn’t get a golden ticket we pay $2000 for those tickets been a fan for 49yrs -50 yrs Kiss need to make it right for the fans that where there and not to sell but to have as fan — ralph ortiz (@ralphnester215) December 9, 2023

“How come fans like me and my wife came from Houston Texas to the end of the road concert 12/2/23 didn’t get a golden ticket we pay $2000 for those tickets been a fan for 49-50 [years],” wrote Ralph Ortiz on Twitter. “KISS need to make it right for the fans that [were] there and not to sell but to have as [fans].”



Before the band’s final two concerts at MSG, which started on December 1, there were a series of events throughout the city, commemorating KISS’ 50-year history. The KISS NYC Takeover included special Rangers-KISS merchandise at a recent hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on November 29.



A series of KISS-branded digital ads were also on display throughout Penn Station, along with collectible Metro Cards, which were also available for purchase at the Herald Square train station.



On November 30, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared November 30 KISS Day in the city. Later that night, a multimedia music-to-light show was also presented by the Empire State Building from dusk through 2 a.m. ET, set to “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

Feeling massively disappointed by how @kiss and @TheGarden handled the whole “Golden Ticket” thing. Some fans got more than one and most got none… pic.twitter.com/dKgwhjPOv8 — Dom Solo (@Domsoloreels) December 4, 2023

