Special Screening of Jimi Hendrix Doc ‘Music, Money, Madness,’ Taking Place This Month in New York

A special screening of the 2020 documentary Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui will take place October 25 in New York City at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas W57.

The event will feature a post-screening Q&A session with Janie Hendrix — the film’s co-producer and the late guitar legend’s sister — as well as with director John McDermott and original Hendrix audio engineer Eddie Kramer, who all will discuss the making of the documentary. The conversation will be moderated by iHeartRadio host Jonathan “JC” Clarke.

The screening is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET, and tickets can be purchased at LOOKCinemas.com. For more information about the event, visit JimiHendrixinMaui.com.

Music, Money, Madness focuses on The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1970 visit to Hawaii in conjunction with the filming of the poorly received hippie movie, Rainbow Bridge, which was produced by the band’s manager, Michael Jeffrey.

The Experience was already set to play a show in Honolulu during the trip, but because Rainbow Bridge director Chuck Wein wanted to feature Hendrix in the movie, he devised a plan for a free concert on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano in Maui.

The Maui show, which featured two sets and was attended by a few hundred local residents, was a great success, but just 17 minutes of the performance was used in Rainbow Bridge, which became a massive commercial flop.

Music, Money, Madness tells the story of Hendrix and his band’s Hawaii trip, and features footage of the band’s full performance. The new doc also includes interviews with Kramer, Wein, Experience bassist Billy Cox, various cast members of Rainbow Bridge, and others. The documentary was released on Blu-ray and DVD in November 2020, and deluxe versions also were available with a two-CD or three-LP set titled The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live in Maui that featured audio of the entire Maui concert.

Meanwhile, a new limited-edition single-LP version of Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live in Maui pressed on turquoise vinyl will be released on November 3, and will be available exclusively at Walmart stores and at Walmart.com. The disc features seven select songs from the group’s Maui performance. In addition, a clear-vinyl version of the LP will be sold at select specialty stores outside of the U.S.