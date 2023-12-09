3 Musical Christmas Movies Every Fan of the Holiday Should See

Is there any time of year more suited to movie watching than Christmas? Yes, there are scary films for Halloween and a few offerings for Thanksgiving. But it’s late December with the potential for snow and dark skies that makes for the best flick-watching season.

As a result, we here at American Songwriter wanted to shine a light on three musical holiday movies that fans of the season and the special day will all enjoy. Because with family over and plenty of time to stuff yourself to the point of a coma, movies matter now more than ever.

Here below are three musical Christmas films every fan of the season should see.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (2022)

Just last year, the Queen of Country Dolly Parton released her newest holiday work, the musical movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. It’s an easy watch centered on one of the most beloved figures (Dolly) of her generation. But it also features plenty of songs and spirited guest appearances from the likes of Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and more. It’s perfect for an end-of-the-day chill-out session or to put on in the background as you prepare Christmas dinner. Check out a trailer for the flick here below.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Is it a Halloween movie or is it a Christmas movie? Could it be both? Either way, this is both a fan favorite, cult classic and fun for the whole family. Blending inspiration from director Tim Burton with the iconic musical stylings of Danny Elfman, this movie blends the odd and scary with the joy of Christmas. It would also make a perfect double-feature with the 1966 musical cartoon classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Check out a trailer here for Nightmare below.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Speaking of 1960s musical cartoon classics, this 30-minute Christmas special from Charlie Brown and company practically invented the modern-day holiday soundtrack. Piano player and composer Vince Guaraldi nailed it with his score for this all-time classic. If you haven’t seen it, make plans tonight to do so. And if you have, make plans tonight do to so again. Check out a trailer here below.

