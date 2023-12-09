New Song Saturday: Fresh Tracks, Videos from Valerie June, Cat Power, Bright Eyes, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing 15 new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Valerie June, Cat Power, Bright Eyes, Toosii and more!

“Ordinary World,” Valerie June

American Songwriter fave Valerie June released her latest single this week, a cover of Duran Duran’s hit, “Ordinary World.” What originally began as a snippet for a beverage company commercial has since garnered millions of views and is now its own standalone track. Check out the skillful offering from June here below.

“IDGAF,” Toosii

Popular rapper Toosii dropped his latest single this week. The new introspective song, “IDGAF,” highlights the pain and sorrow, highs and lows of his life. Check out the newest offering from the recent Summer Walker collaborator here below.

“Grace,” IDLES

British hard-rocking band IDLES released its latest single this week, “Grace,” which comes from the group’s forthcoming new album, TANGK, which drops next year on February 16. Check out the newest work from the band, which is also set to go on tour next year, here below.

“All Out of Fight,” P!nk

Pop star P!nk released her latest music video for the track “All Out of Fight.” The globetrotting artist and fighter against the practice of banning books shared the new video this week for the song, which comes from her recent deluxe release of the LP TRUSTFALL. Check it out below.

“Spirit,” The Killers

This week, heartland rock band The Killers released a new 20-track best-of-career collection, Rebel Diamonds, which includes the new song “Spirit” among many of their previously released fan favorites. Fans can check out the new rocker from the band here below.

“Blame it on Set,” Offset

One of the founding members of the acclaimed rap group Migos, Offset this week released his latest music video for the track “Blame It On Set.” The track comes from his recent LP, Set It Off, and follows his other single release, “Don’t You Lie.” Check out the new video here below.

“Last Day on Earth,” beabadoobee

Beloved singer/songwriter beabadoobee released her latest work this week, the new live album Live In L.A., which was recorded at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She also teased new music to come in 2024. Check out the “Last Day on Earth” video from her latest offering here below.

“All City Nerve Map,” Aesop Rock

Cerebral indie rapper Aesop Rock released his latest music video this week. The new work for the track “All City Nerve Map” comes on the heels of the lyricist’s newest LP, Integrated Tech Solutions. Check out the self-directed music video here below.

“Keep Running,” Britti

Rising New Orleans artist Britti shared her latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Keep Running.” Fans can check out the lilting, guitar-driven song that is reminiscent of country stars like Dolly Parton here below.

“Sepricon,” Brittany Davis

Standout Seattle-based artist Brittany Davis has a voice that would fill the deepest cavern. The blind singer/songwriter is a marvel and not for any reason other than she is dripping with talent and presence. Check out below the latest single, “Sepricon,” from the funky artist, who also works closely with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard in the group Painted Shield. Davis’ forthcoming LP, Image Issues, is out March 1.

The National

Your favorite band’s favorite band The National released a new 30-minute video this week featuring a conversation between frontman Matt Berninger and iconic personality David Letterman about music and lyric writing. While not exactly a music video, this is one fans will surely enjoy and dig into. Check it out here below.

“girl in new york,” Nessa Barrett

Noir pop artist Nessa Barrett shared her latest single this week. The new song, “girl in new york,” is about being ghosted by a prospective love interest. A bit of heartbreak led Barrett to go off on imaginative paths about obsession and loss. Check it out here below.

“Meet Me at the Creek/Pyramid Country/Must Be Seven/Meet Me at the Creek – Live 3.4.23,” Billy Strings

Bluegrass icon Billy Strings released a new 38-minute live performance this week, which he’s called, “Meet Me At The Creek/Pyramid Country/Must Be Seven/Meet Me At The Creek – Live 3.4.23.” Fans can check out the wild offering from one of the greatest guitar players going today here below.

“42,” Diplo and Maren Morris

The two musicians shared their new collaborative work this week, the song “42,” which was co-written by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. Check out the work in all of its spectacle and glory here below.

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark

The Grammy-nominated Americana artist this week shared a live version of her song “Dear Insecurity,” which features another Americana star, Brandi Carlile. The song was recorded at the duo’s home-state venue, the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington. Check it out here below.

Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Girls Write Now