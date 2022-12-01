Dolly Parton’s Christmas Special Premieres Tonight

Dolly Parton’s long-anticipated new holiday television special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, airs tonight (December 1).

“I got together with some very talented friends and they helped me make a Christmas special!” Parton shared on social media.

"Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas" is premiering tonight at 8pm ET on @nbc and @peacock.

A meta-story about the making of a Christmas movie, Parton’s new holiday special will feature Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams, with whom Parton released “There Was Jesus” in 2019 on Williams’ album Rescue Story. Parton also put out a holiday album in 2020, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The deluxe version with eight new tracks dropped in October.

“Christmas is a time to be joyful,” Parton previously told American Songwriter. “I think that’s why people love it.”

Parton says she loves the holiday season because it’s a chance to let out the childlike qualities she harbors inside. She remembers her duet album with Kenny Rogers, Once Upon a Christmas, which still puts a smile on her face and in her heart. The two legends also shot a TV movie in 1984, A Christmas to Remember. And she has more holiday music to her name, too.

Indeed, Parton loves the season. From choosing between eggs or ham in the morning to listening to Christmas songs throughout the day. It’s a chance to entertain and catch up with family, a chance to celebrate with her longtime beau, husband Carl Dean.

“I’m going to have my coffee before I have anything else,” Parton said of her Christmas morning routine. “But I might put a little whipped cream on it if it’s Christmas!”

Parton shows no sign of slowing down this holiday season. The newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will also co-host her goddaughter Miley Cyrus’s upcoming New Year’s Eve special, too.

(Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)